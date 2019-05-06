Weather to remain hot

LAHORE:Weather remained hot in the city as mercury crossed 40 degree Celsius here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. Dust-raising winds are expected in south Punjab in afternoon.

No rainfall was recorded in any part of the country. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 40.4°C and minimum was 22.4°C.