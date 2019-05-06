Seminar

LAHORE: The student startup business center of Virtual University of Pakistan organised a seminar “Entrepreneurship: A challenging but rewarding profession” at the university’s head office the other day.

According to a press release on Monday, VU Rector Naeem Tariq joined the session as the guest of honor while it was attended by faculty members, principal officers and students along with project Director Digi Skills Dr Zafar Alvi. VU campuses across Pakistan including Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala were connected through video conference.

Young entrepreneurs including Usman Mustafa, Myne Butt and Majid Hussain shared their entrepreneurial experience of dairy business, bakery business, and clinical investigation respectively. They motivated the students to become entrepreneurs. The speakers also offered Virtual University students to join their organizations after completing their studies. Naeem Tariq advised the students to get benefits from the experience of aspiring and successful entrepreneurs and appreciated all the guest speakers for delivering insightful sessions and sharing their business journey with the participants.