YDA strike enters fifth day

LAHORE: The Young Doctors Association (YDA), Punjab, continued strike at OPDs of hospitals across the province including Lahore on fifth consecutive day on Monday against the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Reform Bill.

After failure of talks with Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, YDA announced continuing strike till acceptance of demands. Though the government continued providing services at OPDs with the help of consultants and administrative doctors, visiting patients were the ultimate sufferers of thin attendance of healthcare providers.

YDA has warned the government of extending strike to indoors from coming Friday if reservations on proposed legislation were not removed till Thursday.In a convention at Services Hospital, young doctors, nurses and paramedics constituted a joint body - Health Employees Alliance (HEA) - for devising strategy and future course of action.

Addressing a press conference after the convention, HEA office-bearers rejected the proposed legislation, terming it anti-patients.They warned the government of extending strike to other departments if their grievances were not addressed till Thursday.

After the lapse of deadline, they said that the healthcare providers would withdraw services from indoors and the government would be responsible for the consequences.