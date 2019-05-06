close
Tue May 07, 2019
Customs officer was too junior to head FBR

TB
Tariq Butt
May 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A principal reason, among others, to drop the previous choice of Customs officer Ahmed Mujtaba Memon as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman was that he was too junior for this slot. An FIR registered against Memon was nullified after the allegations contained in it were not substantiated in relevant court of law long time ago.

