Customs officer was too junior to head FBR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: A principal reason, among others, to drop the previous choice of Customs officer Ahmed Mujtaba Memon as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman was that he was too junior for this slot. An FIR registered against Memon was nullified after the allegations contained in it were not substantiated in relevant court of law long time ago.
ISLAMABAD: A principal reason, among others, to drop the previous choice of Customs officer Ahmed Mujtaba Memon as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman was that he was too junior for this slot. An FIR registered against Memon was nullified after the allegations contained in it were not substantiated in relevant court of law long time ago.