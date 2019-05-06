Citizens hold rally in capital to condemn attacks in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Citizes Committee (ICC) held a rally here to condemn the recent barbaric attacks on Churches in Sir Lanka and express solidarity with the Christian community.

It was arranged in front of F/8 Church that was participated by the local citizens, who were holding banners, inscribed with the slogans of condemning the terrorist acts and showing solidarity with the affected people. On the occasion, President of ICC Syed M. Siddiq Hasan handed over a memorandum to the Church’s father Rev. Yusaf Amanat, it which it was stated that its not been a long ago when the Muslims in New Zealand suffered from a barbaric attack on two mosques, and they had received overwhelming support from various communities all over the World as a gesture goodwill. It is highly condemnable that Sri lanka in the past few days suffered an appalling attack on its Churches while the community members were attending their Easter Sunday’s congregations. The rally was also aimed at reciprocating the unprecedented sympathetic gesture that was demonstrated by the Prime Minister of New Zealand at the time of attack on the Muslims in her country. “We want to offer similar support for the sake of humanity and to show that Islam is a religion of peace and that we as Muslims stand united with them in this hour of suffering and that we are against hate and violence,” the memorandum added.