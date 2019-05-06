PMA South Punjab chapters reject MTI Act

MULTAN: All south Punjab chapters of the Pakistan Medical Association have unanimously rejected the Medical Teaching Institutions (MTI) Act.

The PMA Multan chapter hosted a meeting of all south Punjab chapters, which unanimously reached a consensus to take measures to stop the government from promulgating the MTI Act. Talking to The News here on Monday, PMA Multan president Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that all south Punjab chapters of the PMA were on the same page and united against the MTI Act.

He added that it would cause severe financial constraints to the employees and said that their strike would continue till the withdrawal of the MTI Act. He claimed that the contract-base jobs would be enforced phase-wise in hospitals after the imposition of the MTI Act. He said that the doctors wanted improvement in the health sector and ready to submit proposals to the government in this regard. The government should think positively instead of imposing decisions, he added. He said that the Punjab government should hold dialogue with the doctors before promulgation of the MTI Act, otherwise the situation would increase problems for the government. He said that the PMA Multan would constitute a committee to hold dialogue with the Punjab Assembly Standing Committee to express its reservations.

PMA Muzaffargarh president Dr Maqbool Alam underlined the need for creating awareness among the doctors. He said that the process of change and induction of new laws and regulations was inevitable, but the problem was that the MTI Act would pave the way for privatisation of public hospitals. He said that the government should consult all stakeholders before imposing the MTI Act, otherwise the doctors would launch an aggressive protest.

PMA Rajanpur president Dr Jalilur Rehman said that all south Punjab PMA chapters were united against the MIT Act. He said that the PMA chapters should initiate dialogue with the government over the MTI Act.