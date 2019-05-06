Punjab CM orders strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed strict monitoring of Ramazan Bazaars set up across the province for providing relief to the people.

Usman Buzdar said that ministers, advisers, and secretaries had been deputed to monitor these bazaars adding that he would also visit there to check the arrangements. A subsidy to the tune of billions of rupees had been given for providing essential items on subsidised rates.

The CM has issued directions to the line departments to take concrete measures for stabilising the prices of essential items and added that provision of different daily use items in the open market should be ensured at fixed rates. Strict legal action will be initiated against those responsible for artificial price-hike, he said adding that industries, food and agriculture departments should ensure implementation of government steps. He said that control rooms had been established for the monitoring of Ramazan related arrangements at provincial, divisional and district levels. He also directed that indiscriminate crackdown should be continued against hoarders and illegal profiteers. The full administrative authority should be used to provide eatables to the people at the fixed rates and any illegal increase in their rates will not be tolerated, he said. He said that law would come into action against those selling the essential items at exorbitant rates. Effective measures should be taken to stabilise the prices of essential items through a price control mechanism, he added.

He said that flour, sugar, ghee, oil, eggs, pulses and vegetables would be available on cheap rates in Ramazan Bazaars and a 10kg flour bag will be available at Rs290. He said that sugar would be provided at Rs55 per kg while the rates of ghee and oil have been decreased from Rs15 to Rs20 per kg. He said that eggs would be available on the less price of Rs5 per dozen. Chicken meat will be available at Rs10 less than the market rate. Similarly, 2,000 Dastarkhawan will be set up across the province for Sehar and Iftar because the provision of relief is the agenda of the PTI government and every step will be taken in this regard, he added.