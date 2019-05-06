Farhan Zaman out of Hyder Trophy

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman lost in the quarter-finals of the $11,000 Hyder Trophy in New York, US, on Monday. Wildcard Rasmus Hult from Sweden thrashed eighth seed Farhan 11-5, 11-9, 12-10 in 29 minutes in the last-eight stage. Earlier, Arshad Iqbal Burki, another player from Pakistan, was smashed by Mohamed Nabil from Egypt 6-11, 10-12, 2-11 in just 30 minutes in the first round.