Homa wins first US PGA title at Quail Hollow

WASHINGTON: American Max Homa won his first US PGA title on Sunday, holding off major winners Justin Rose and Jason Dufner to capture the Wells Fargo Championship by three strokes.

Homa fired a four-under par 67 at Quail Hollow to finish 72 holes at 15-under 269 on the Charlotte, North Carolina, layout. “Over the moon,” Homa said of his feelings. “I have some serious scar tissue from out here. Job security is great man. I haven’t had that before.”

Joel Dahmen was second on 272 after a closing 70 with world number two Rose of England third on 273 and Spain’s Sergio Garcia, England’s Paul Casey, American Rickie Fowler and his countryman Dufner all sharing fourth on 275.