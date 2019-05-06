Casillas leaves hospital, admits future uncertain

PORTO, Portugal: Spanish goalkeeping great Iker Casillas left hospital in Portugal on Monday and said that his football future is uncertain, five days after suffering a heart attack during training with his club.

The 37-year-old, who has played for Porto since 2015, was admitted to hospital last Wednesday after suffering what the Portuguese club called an “acute myocardial infarction” in training.

“I feel much better,” he told reporters outside the hospital in Porto. “It will be rest for a couple of weeks, or even a couple of months. The truth is that I don’t care. “The important thing is to be here... I don’t know what the future may bring.”

Casillas has 167 Spain caps, winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships, and also played over 700 games for Real Madrid. “The truth is, it’s something that can happen to anyone and at any moment,” he added. “It’s hard to talk about, but you also have to be very grateful because I’ve been very lucky.”