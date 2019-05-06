Insigne’s penalty seals second spot for Napoli

MILAN: Lorenzo Insigne stepped up to slot in a 98th-minute penalty as Napoli came from behind to beat Cagliari 2-1 on Sunday to guarantee they finish second in the Italian league this season behind Juventus.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have a 10-point lead on third-placed Inter Milan with three games left. But they are a massive 16 points behind Juventus who had already won an eighth consecutive Serie A title with five games to spare.

“Keeping up with Juventus was honestly difficult,” said Ancelotti. “Of course we lost the strong motivation because the gap was great, but second place satisfies us and the team will certainly be reinforced for next season.”

After a drab first half in Naples, the hosts fell behind after Leonardo Pavoletti fired the Sardinians ahead after 63 minutes. But Dries Mertens headed Napoli back into the game with just five minutes to go and in a dramatic finale the hosts were awarded a late penalty after consultation with VAR when Artur Ionita handled a Faouzi Ghoulam cross, and was sent off. Insigne stepped up with the clock ticking to score and ensure that Napoli will finish runners-up for the second consecutive year.