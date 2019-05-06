Sindh’s Ahmed gets Asian ranking for first time

KARACHI: Sindh’s promising skeet shooter Ahmed Usman has achieved Asian rankings for the first time in his career.

Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) released the rankings for May. Ahmed is ranked 44th in skeet category. Ahmed showed good performance in ISSF World Cup for Shotgun last month in the UAE. He stood 75th among 125 participants from all over the world.

He won silver medal in skeet individual category in the 26th National Shooting Championship. Meanwhile, the country’s top shooter Usman Chand retained his eighth position in skeet category.

In skeet for women, Shahnoor Iqbal jumped to 40th position from 43rd. In 50-metre 3-position rifle for men, Ghufran Adil retained his 22nd position. In 50 metre 3-position rifle event for women, Nadira Raees lost three positions to drop to 63rd spot.

In trap, Farrukh Nadeem lost one position to be at 24th place. Aamer Iqbal lost two positions to fall to 33rd position. In 10-metre air rifle for men, Zeeshan-ul-Farid lost six positions to drop to 80th place, but Ghufran Adil jumped to 89th position from 94th place.

In 10-metre air rifle for women, Minhal Sohail retained her 87th position, but Nadira Raees fell five places to the ranking of 119. In 10-metre air pistol, Rashid Idrees retained the 33rd position. In 25-metre rapid fire pistol, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir retained his 6th position, but Khalil Akhtar lost two positions to settle at the 15th spot.