Uzbekistan hold Pak Development Squad in third match

KARACHI: The third match between Uzbekistan and Pakistan Development Squad ended in a 1-1 draw in Sheikhupura on Sunday night.

The match was played under floodlights and the visiting team played better than it did in the previous two matches. Uzbekistan forwards attacked Pakistan Development Squad right from the start and were managed to take the lead.

Pakistan players tried their best and in the second quarter got a penalty corner which was converted by full back Imran. In the last two quarters, both teams tried to score more goals but due to tight markings they failed to add to the score. Pakistan Development Squad now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.