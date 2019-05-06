close
Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

Millions hungry as drought grips Somalia: charity

World

NAIROBI: Drought has left nearly two million Somalis in desperate need of food, a humanitarian agency warned on Monday, as poor rainfall pushes communities to the brink across East Africa.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said hundreds of thousands of children were already suffering malnutrition in Somalia and millions had abandoned their homes in search of food in the arid, conflict-torn nation. The failure of the so-called long rains that usually sweep East Africa between March and May has caused widespread crop failures and heaped immense pressure on livestock-dependent communities in the greater region.

