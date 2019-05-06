close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 7, 2019

Guns, explosives seized in Sudan raid

World

AFP
May 7, 2019

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s controversial paramilitary force said its troops on Monday seized several guns, explosives and ammunition during a raid in Khartoum, not far from where thousands of demonstrators are holding a sit-in.

The Rapid Support Force, Sudan’s counter-insurgency unit, said the raid on a house in the capital’s eastern district of Al-Taif followed reports of "strange activity" there. The RSF had "thwarted an attempt to sabotage the security and stability of the country, and seized large quantities of weapons, ammunition and explosives", it said, adding that several arrests were made.

It did not specify the quantity or type of guns and explosives seized. The raid comes as thousands of protesters remain camped outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, about seven kilometres away.

The RSF, formerly made up of militiamen accused by rights groups of abuses in the conflict-wracked Darfur region, now forms part of the Sudanese armed forces. It was formed in 2013 under the rule of ousted president Omar al-Bashir to fight rebels in Darfur.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World