Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

Marrying young

Newspost

 
May 7, 2019

Child marriage is very common in South Asian countries where 48 percent of girls are married before they reach the age of 18. In Pakistan, about 21 percent of girls are married before the age of 18, and three percent before they reach 15 years of age. Underage marriages not only effect the psychological life of girls but are also one of the main obstacle in girls' education.

Girls who are married before the age of 18 face greater risk of serious complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Early marriage also poses many challenges for the couple as they do not know parenting skills. It is requested that the concerned authorities take prompt and pragmatic action against child marriage.

Shamshad Ahmad Mehsud

Islamabad

