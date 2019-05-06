Green Balochistan

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal has said that 250 million trees will be planted in Balochistan. This is something to be appreciated. Balochistan has been mostly ignored, especially in planting trees and going green. Balochistan in fact is also being deforested day by day. The people of the province appreciate what CM Jam Kamal is doing for their development.

Haqeela A Hakeem

Kech