close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 7, 2019

Green Balochistan

Newspost

 
May 7, 2019

CM Balochistan Jam Kamal has said that 250 million trees will be planted in Balochistan. This is something to be appreciated. Balochistan has been mostly ignored, especially in planting trees and going green. Balochistan in fact is also being deforested day by day. The people of the province appreciate what CM Jam Kamal is doing for their development.

Haqeela A Hakeem

Kech

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost