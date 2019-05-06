Gas slabs

I am in receipt of gas bills for the month of February and March, 2019 but contrary to the promises made by the honourable Ministers and the government neither has any compensation been given nor the slabs reduced. Recently, the honorable adviser to the prime minister on information stated that the compensation for the enhanced bills during winters will be paid to the consumers. But no practical action has been taken so far.

It is not understood how the government is going to compensate the consumers when during the summer the gas bill is at a minimum. Honorable Minister for Petroleum Umer Ayub is requested to kindly reduce the slabs of the gas charges from seven to maximum four and also reimburse the extra money charged from the consumers during the winter.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad Nasim Qureshi

Islamabad