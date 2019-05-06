Is anyone listening?

My sister was shot by her husband back in 2015. The accused fled to the UAE after committing the murder. After hectic efforts, the accused was arrested through the Interpol. The authorities requested for the required documents for extradition of the accused but he was released well before the arrival of the documents. Keeping its tradition alive, it took the Ministry of Interior almost 7-8 months to send in the documents. We have been waiting to hear back from the UAE authorities after putting in a request for the re-arrest of the accused. After a long time, the UAE authorities responded back, asking for some relevant documents that had been missing (on account of which the man was released). We are faced with the same issue this time too. We don't know why we are treated like this. The documents are being delayed on one pretext or the other. We are sick of the treatment being extended to us by the Ministry of Interior. My family is passing through trauma but nobody is listening to us at the ministry. I tried to make it to the ministry office but to no avail. The minister's secretary said that he will make an appointment but its been almost over three weeks now and I am still waiting to hearing back from their office. Alternatively, I tried to drop in a complaint in the minister's inbox but the letter bounced back with a message saying 'Your inbox is full'. Which relevant forum should I go to? What should I do next?

Asif Ali

Islamabad