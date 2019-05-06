Two alleged robbers killed

Two alleged robbers were gunned down by the Surjani Town police. The police said they received information late on Sunday night that some armed robbers were busy looting citizens near Kaneez Fatima Society in Surjani Town.

Responding to the information, the police reached the spot. On seeing the cops, the suspects opened fire on them and tried to escape. The police fired back and arrested three robbers, identified as Khan, Ali and Jawaid. Khan and Ali were arrested in an injured condition. They took the injured suspects to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they were pronounced dead.