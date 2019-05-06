SC dismisses bail plea of local govt officials in misappropriation case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday dismissed pre-arrest bail of local government officials in a case pertaining to misappropriation of development funds.

A two-member bench of the SC, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, observed that people were facing hardships in getting water, education and other amenities while the government officials misappropriated funds that were hardly issued for development works.

The petitioners, Ali Saleem, Imtiaz Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed, who were appointed as sub-engineers and accounts officer in Sujawal district, had approached the apex court to obtain pre-arrest bail in a National Accountability Bureau reference over misappropriation of funds.

The SC observed that private contractors admitted issuance of fake contracts. The bench questioned how progress could be made in development works when government officials plundered the public money.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioners’ counsel, the apex court dismissed the pre-arrest bail petitions. The petitioners, however, escaped the SC after the dismissal of their pleas.

The SC also allowed the Sindh government’s appeal against a decision of the Sindh Service Tribunal in a case pertaining to fake appointments of teachers. The provincial government had challenged the service tribunal order in which it restored the services of 138 government teachers who had earlier been removed by the Sindh government over fake appointments.