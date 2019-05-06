Sindh set to wrest back control of police force: minister

Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo has said powers to control and manage the police force will once again be vested in the province government with the revival of the Police Order 2002.

He stated this on Monday as he chaired a meeting at the Sindh Assembly of a select committee of the house to consider a bill recently introduced in the assembly to restore the Police Order 2002. The agriculture minister is the convener of the select committee.

Chairing the meeting, Rahoo said the police force had to be brought under the net of accountability, emphasising the need to once again determine the responsibilities and duties of the police force.

He said the opposition would be duly taken along in the process of replacing the Police Act 1861. He added that proposals of all members of the select committee would be considered for improving the bill introduced in the house to restore the Police Order 2002.

MQM-Pakistan lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hassan said the concept of local policing should be introduced in the province. He suggested that officials of police stations in whose jurisdictions the crime rate had increased lately should be held accountable.

He said the government should take into account proposals of other relevant sections of society regarding its move to replace the Police Act 1861. The select committee will again meet on Wednesday.