SAI slams KE load shedding schedule

KARACHI: Site Association of Industry (SAI) on Monday said the new K-Electric schedule for load shedding will force industries to run their factories during peak hours, which will increase the cost of production.

SAI President Saleem Parekh said the economy should not be kept hostage to lack of liquidity in the power sector due to circular debt, supply chain issues, transmission losses, etc, especially after $10 billion was invested in the power sector in the last five years.

He asked K-Electric to show some professionalism and respect industrial customers, as lack of electricity to the industries and resultant closure of one shift would not only affect jobs and delay export deliveries, but also negatively impact tax collection.

“With growth plummeting and inflation surging such a step would be economically and socially disastrous. Closure of industries’ one shift would result in lower income for everyone, especially the lowest segment of the society, who was already facing the brunt of higher prices thereby increasing their misery even further,” he added.