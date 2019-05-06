TPL launches digital solution

KARACHI: TPL Logistics has launched ‘Rider’ - an end-to-end digital logistics solution that allows businesses to deliver products to their customers using precise, faster and smarter technology, a statement said on Monday. Businesses will get visibility and control over their delivery processes simply through the single click of a button, it added.

Rider extends the shopping experience to the point of delivery, giving customers convenience and flexibility, all without ever having to step foot in a brick and mortar store. “This last mile delivery product is the first one in the TPL Logistics suite, which we have launched after a successful pilot project in which optimisation targets were achieved sooner than expected,” Rider CEO and Founder Salman Allana said.

“Rider will combine technology with ground operations to shake up the existing delivery services, fix a broken supply chain and change the way in which we operate,” he added. Currently it is estimated that only 75 percent of all deliveries reach the correct destination in the allocated time, causing huge losses for courier companies and businesses. During peak sales, backlogs can be up to 30 days.