GE drives regional supply chain

KARACHI: GE hosted the Power Partnership Summit in Dubai, UAE, convening over 150 representatives of organisations working across the power sector in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.

The forum highlighted GE’s commitment to develop a robust supply chain to serve the region’s energy ecosystem as part of its strong footprint of regional services, repairs, manufacturing, projects and research initiatives.

Joseph Anis, president and CEO of GE’s Gas Power Systems and Power Services businesses in the Middle East and South Asia, said, “Our collaborations with local organisations are a part of GE’s commitment to create high-quality jobs, further diversify the economy, strengthen indigenous supply chains and provide the infrastructure necessary for sustainable development across the region.”

He said that with MENA’s demand for power expected to grow threefold by 2050, it was necessary to develop strong local capabilities and work together to bring more reliable, efficient and affordable power online for the communities. Winners included Algeria’s Maintenance Des Equipements Industriels (MEI), Egypt’s Kharafi National, Pakistan’s Etimaad Engineering, and Saudi Arabia’s Al Mousa Company.