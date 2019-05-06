IMF programs, technocrats minus consideration for masses

LAHORE: The priority of the elected representatives always is to strike a balance in economic policies to stabilise the economy with minimum impact on the masses, but the technocrats are mainly concerned with economic stabilisation with no regard for the poor.

This is the dilemma that the present government is facing these days. Its entire economic team consists of technocrats. Finance Advisor Hafeez Shiekh, Industry and Commerce Advisor Razzak Dawood, Energy Advisor Nadeem Babar, Advisor on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, and now State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Baqar are all technocrats. None of them are answerable to the electorate. They are experts in their fields.

They will take decisions to improve the economy without bothering for the impact of the measure they take on common man. The dominance of technocrats unfortunately came to fore after nine months of fire fighting efforts under a Finance Minister who was a member of the National Assembly.

Unfortunately, the efforts failed, but every decision that he took had some human angle. Income tax rates were not increased for lower income groups, while for higher income slabs the rates were increased.

Power tariff provided protection to the life line consumers. Even then the former finance minister was severely criticised for increasing inflation and declining rupee value that hurt the poor more. He remained busy in fire fighting and could not spur growth.

The new economic team looks more hawkish than the former finance minister and they are expected to go by the book as far as reviving the economy is concerned. They would be least bothered if the measures they take hurt the general public.

They would say that the measures they imposed were needed for long-term growth of the economy. They may not be bothered that those living on poverty borderline may not be able to bear the hardships for two to three years before the glimpse of revival is visible.

Besides macroeconomic issues, the country is facing severe microeconomic crisis as well. The exports are suffering, industrial production is on decline, foreign exchange reserves are depleting, rupee is still volatile, and inflation though declined in April, is likely to go up in May due to the fasting month alone. It would increase more because of hike in petroleum rates and likely measures that the economic planners might take on the advice of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The most disturbing aspect is the regular loss of jobs in the economy. Investors are few and jittery and they have been waiting at the sidelines hoping that the government will announce investment measures and stabilisation of the economy.

They have not been encouraged by the way this government operated in the last ten months. Now they are even more worried. The bank mark-up is already very high and they are not sure whether the new SBP chief will reduce it or further increase the policy rates. The much talked about special economic zones are on paper only. The foreign investment has in fact declined in the last ten months.

Most of all the stakeholders are extremely worried about the cooperation that the unelected technocrats would get from the elected representatives. This is perhaps the first time in Pakistan that most of the economic team consists of technocrats that are not answerable to the electorates.

Whatever decision these technocrats take would have both positive and negative impact on the masses. In case of negative impacts, these technocrats would come under severe attack from the ruling party members, as they would be facing music from the electorate.

It is yet to be seen whether they would stick to their decisions and get support from the prime minister. Would they continue to be part of the government if they are asked to review some of their decisions?

They are not part of the ruling party and may opt to leave the government without hurting their interests. The prime minister has taken a great risk by handing over the economy to the technocrats. These technocrats deliver better during dictatorships because the dictators are not answerable to the public, but the elected prime minister is answerable.

The next two months would determine the course that this economy would take under the new economic team. Let us hope for the best as better and equitable economy is in the interest of the country.