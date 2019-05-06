Fasting for a purpose

With the holy month of Ramazan having begun, we must hope that the mass expression of spirituality across the country goes beyond the mere act of fasting. We would love to see introspection into behaviour and actions and a true effort to understand our religion in its real sense: as a belief which promotes ideas of tolerance, acceptance and peace. No time can be better to preach this from all forums in the country than during Ramazan. As happens each year, we will see the usual acts of charity and philanthropy. This is important for deprived people everywhere, who depend on help from others to obtain a decent meal and a reasonable quality of life. But we should also consider how philanthropy can be channelised in a more formal fashion so that it is available throughout the year and can be offered to people in a systematic manner. This exercise has been considered before but has never fully succeeded. The sums given out in philanthropy in the country are huge. They increase during Ramazan. We must ensure these donations are used for the best possible purpose and to aid as many as possible. As has become the norm during Ramazan, this is also a time when people struggle to make ends meet. Price inflation has been at its highest for years in the run up to Ramazan. Reports coming in suggest prices are increasing further, given the current situation of the economy. Consumption patterns too rather ironically tend to rise in many households.

Once again this year we have seen a division within the country on the day the first fast is observed. A prominent cleric in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as he has done before, stated the moon had been sighted Sunday evening, with the first day of fasting being observed by some on Monday. Unfortunately, an effort by the new minister for science and technology to put an end to this annual debate over moon sighting, by issuing a ten-year calendar laying down the dates for Ramazan, Muharram and Eid on the basis of astronomical predictions, has been attacked by clerics, especially members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. We should remember that the dates for all these days are predicted well in advance in many Muslim countries including those in the Middle East. Doing so makes life easier for many. We should not turn away from logic and science in this age. But most importantly of all, we should ensure that Ramazan remains a month of peace and is observed with grace by all those who believe.