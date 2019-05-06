Six held after petrol thrown over police in Essex

LONDON: Six people remain in custody in connection with an incident in Essex that saw two police officers hospitalised after having petrol thrown over them.

Two women, a boy and three men were arrested on Sunday in Canvey, Basildon, after police were called regarding an incident involving a stolen motorbike. While making an arrest, Essex Police officers were threatened with a hammer and a number of them had petrol thrown in their faces.

Two officers were taken to hospital to have their eyes washed and others were doused with water at the scene but the force said they did not anticipate any “long-term harm” for those affected. Police were responding to reports that a motorcycle was being driven dangerously along footpaths, through underpasses and on roads in the area.