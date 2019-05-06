close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
May 7, 2019

Six held after petrol thrown over police in Essex

World

P
Pa
May 7, 2019

LONDON: Six people remain in custody in connection with an incident in Essex that saw two police officers hospitalised after having petrol thrown over them.

Two women, a boy and three men were arrested on Sunday in Canvey, Basildon, after police were called regarding an incident involving a stolen motorbike. While making an arrest, Essex Police officers were threatened with a hammer and a number of them had petrol thrown in their faces.

Two officers were taken to hospital to have their eyes washed and others were doused with water at the scene but the force said they did not anticipate any “long-term harm” for those affected. Police were responding to reports that a motorcycle was being driven dangerously along footpaths, through underpasses and on roads in the area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World