Tue May 07, 2019
Newsdesk
May 7, 2019

Eight Chinese arrested for trafficking Pakistani girls

Top Story

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday busted a gang of Chinese nationals involved in trafficking Pakistani girls to China after contracting marriages.

Deputy Director FIA Jamil Ahmad Khan Mayo said the authorities, as part of a crackdown against foreigners involved in illegal activities in the country, arrested eight Chinese nationals from Lahore airport and other areas on the charges of trafficking young women to China after marrying them.

Mayo said the suspects, with the assistance of Pakistani agents, used to contract marriages with unsuspecting local girls and then traffic them to China where the victims were forced into prostitution. The suspects included a Chinese woman as well, he added.

