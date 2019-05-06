Teenager stabbed to death in south-east London

LONDON: An 18-year-old man has been stabbed to death in south-east London.Police said they were called to Tiverton Street in Southwark on Sunday at around 9.30pm.

The victim died in a south London hospital shortly before 11pm. Police said he was seen being chased by another male “wearing a grey or blue hoody” before being attacked.No arrests have been made but police said “a number of active inquiries are in hand” including looking at local CCTV footage, house-to-house inquiries and forensic analysis of the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard said: “We need those who have information about the culprit(s) for this murder to get in touch with police immediately.

“The victim was seen being chased by another male wearing a grey or blue hoody from Newington Gardens into Tiverton Street where he was attacked and shortly after found by police and London Air Ambulance.“Were you there? Did you see anything? Your information could prove vital to solving this case and I would urge you to get in touch.” The victim has not been formally identified but his next of kin have been informed, police said.

The killing is the 29th fatal stabbing in the capital so far this year. Poet Theresa Lola, the Young People’s Laureate for London, tweeted: “Another stabbing in London, sigh, this time an 18 year old in Southwark.“Speechless, the victim was seen being chased by another man. When will the lives of young people be valued and prioritised in a time of clear crisis.”