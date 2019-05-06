Omar Ayub given petroleum portfolio

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday allocated additional portfolio of Petroleum Division to Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan.According to the Cabinet Division’s notification, Ayub has been allocated the additional portfolio with immediate effect in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973.
