Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

Omar Ayub given petroleum portfolio

Top Story

 
May 7, 2019

Af APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday allocated additional portfolio of Petroleum Division to Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan.According to the Cabinet Division’s notification, Ayub has been allocated the additional portfolio with immediate effect in terms of rule 3(4) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

