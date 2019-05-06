Harry and Meghan welcome a baby boy

LONDON: An overjoyed Duke of Sussex described how his baby boy “is absolutely to-die-for” as he announced that he and the Duchess of Sussex had welcomed a son.

A thrilled Harry, speaking on camera at Windsor Castle’s Royal Mews, revealed that Meghan had given birth early on Monday morning and it was the “most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined”. The seventh in line to the throne baby boy — an eighth great-grandchild for the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh — arrived at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

The as-yet-unnamed baby boy is believed to have been born in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage — the Sussexes’ home on the Windsor Estate.Harry added: “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Harry was at his wife’s side during the birth and was clearly moved by the experience. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible and, as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife,” he said.

The Queen and Philip, grandfather the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are all said to be delighted with the news.The palace statement also mentioned the siblings of Harry’s late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash when he was 12. “Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement said.

Meghan’s mother is with the new family of three at Frogmore Cottage. “The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage,” the palace said.Baby Sussex’s birth comes less than a year after Harry married American former actress Meghan in a glittering ceremony in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.