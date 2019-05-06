close
Tue May 07, 2019
May 7, 2019

Opposition MPs protest in NA against fuel price hike

A
APP
May 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties staged a protest against hike in petroleum products’ prices in the National Assembly on Monday, however, Speaker Asad Qaisar adjourned the proceedings after disallowing use of banners and placards in the house.

In his ruling during the protest of the opposition lawmakers in front of his dais, the speaker said carrying such things were not allowed in the house under Rule 30, which says members shall not chant slogans, display banners or placards, throw and tear table documents and reports. The opposition members continued their protest despite the ruling following which the chair adjourned the house proceedings till Wednesday.

