PM Imran Khan names Shabbar Zaidi as FBR chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday named the renowned chartered accountant and tax affairs expert — Syed Shabbar Zaidi — as chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Geo News reported.

The Premier made the announcement during a conversation with media persons in the federal capital. Zaidi is a senior partner at A.F. Ferguson and Co — a leading accountancy and advisory company in Pakistan and member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers. He has previously served as provincial finance minister in the Sindh caretaker cabinet in 2013.

Zaidi has also served as president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan and as chairman of the South Asian Federation of Accountants. He has also authored several books, including Panama Leaks: A Blessing in Disguise–Offshore Assets of Pakistani Citizens; A Journey for Clarity; and Pakistan: Not a Failed State.

The government is yet to issue an official notification for Zaidi’s appointment as FBR chief. Zaidi’s appointment comes days after the removal of Jahanzeb Khan as head of the tax collection body.

On Saturday, the government appointed Dr Reza Baqir – a Pakistani economist working for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – as the governor State Bank of Pakistan.

The key appointments to the key positions come as Islamabad seeks to finalise a bailout package from the global lender.