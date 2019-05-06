Tory MPs step up pressure on May to set departure date

LONDON: Tory MPs are increasing pressure on Theresa May to set out a clear “road map” to her resignation as Prime Minister. With negotiations between the government and Labour on trying to end the Brexit impasse set to continue on Tuesday (today), Tory impatience with May’s failure to name a firm date to stand down is growing.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the powerful 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, said May should announce a “road map” for her departure after the European elections set for May 23.

He told the BBC: “We are now having to face the prospect of European elections which none of us wanted to face. They are going to happen. And, I would have thought that fairly soon after that would be time for her to think about setting a schedule to find her successor. That is regardless of whether there is a deal on offer or not. We should move on as Conservatives.”

May has said she will step down if her Withdrawal Agreement is ratified, but — with the deadline for Brexit extended to the end of October — has not made clear how long she intends to stay if no deal is reached.

Reports that May is poised to propose a temporary customs arrangement with the EU as part of the talks with Labour also drew criticism from Sir Geoffrey.He said: “It is unlikely that I will vote for a deal containing a customs union.”

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell accused the Prime Minister of jeopardising the talks, claiming she had “blown the confidentiality” of the discussions.He said he no longer trusts May, following the reports that she was prepared to give ground in three areas: customs, goods alignment and workers’ rights.

Referring to talks with Labour, Children’s Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Currently, if you look at the Withdrawal Agreement, the customs arrangements, or the alignment with the EU would go on until December 2021, if Labour believe, actually, that they would rather go to the next general election, which is 2022, for example, then, actually, that’s still a temporary customs arrangement.“And then, whoever is leader of the Conservative Party can then lay out their stall as to the next instalment of negotiations.”

Zahawi said a new referendum with Remain as an option would be bad for the country and seen as an attempt to “unpick” the result of the 2016 poll.Labour MP Caroline Flint said Labour should push for a Brexit deal with the Tories.Liberal Democrat former Cabinet minister Sir Ed Davey said voters who want to battle climate change should come out against Brexit.—PA