Cyprus ‘serial killer' appears in court, accused of rape

NICOSIA: A Cypriot army offi- cer who has allegedly confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls over nearly three years appeared in court Sunday, where police accused him of raping a teenager. Captain Nicos Metaxas, 35, has not yet been formally charged over the murders -- dubbed the Mediterranean island's 'first serial killings', which have unleashed anger against what the president described as police "negligence". At the hearing on Sunday the suspect -- first arrested on April 18 -- was remanded in custody for a further eight days. Neophytos Shailos, head of Nicosia's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), told the Nicosia district court a Flipina woman, 19, came forward to file a complaint that Metaxas raped her. The police chief told the court that the suspect denied the allegation when questioned about it. -- AFP
