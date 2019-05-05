Clarification

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: While clarifying a news item appeared in a section of media regarding appointment of new governor, State Bank of Pakistan, the spokesman of the Federal Government has said that the president of Pakistan has appointed Dr Reza Baqir as governor State Bank of Pakistan after his resignation from the International Monetary Fund ( IMF).
ISLAMABAD: While clarifying a news item appeared in a section of media regarding appointment of new governor, State Bank of Pakistan, the spokesman of the Federal Government has said that the president of Pakistan has appointed Dr Reza Baqir as governor State Bank of Pakistan after his resignation from the International Monetary Fund ( IMF).