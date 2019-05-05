close
Mon May 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 6, 2019

Clarification

National

 
May 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: While clarifying a news item appeared in a section of media regarding appointment of new governor, State Bank of Pakistan, the spokesman of the Federal Government has said that the president of Pakistan has appointed Dr Reza Baqir as governor State Bank of Pakistan after his resignation from the International Monetary Fund ( IMF).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan