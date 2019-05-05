Wheat hoarders warned

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHANEWAL: Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that a crackdown would be launched on wheat hoarders and their stock would be seized. The minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding wheat procurement drive and Ramazan Bazaars. He said that CM Usman Buzdar had made the wheat procurement policy open to facilitate the growers.
