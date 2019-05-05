close
Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

WHO polio union council officer killed

National

May 6, 2019

BAJAUR: A union council polio officer of World Health Organization (WHO) was shot dead by unknown killers in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district, official told on Sunday.

A 35-year-old Abdullah Jan was on way to his home when unknown persons killed him by indiscriminate firing near Umary area and managed to flee the crime scene.

Levies officials reached to spot and shifted the body of victim to district headquarters hospital Khar in precarious condition but he succumbed to his injuries. The reason behind killing was not ascertained, however, district administration had initiated investigation to nab the culprits involved.

