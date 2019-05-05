Polio worker laid to rest in Bajaur

KHAR: A union council polio officer (UCPO), who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Matani area in Mamond tehsil in Bajaur district, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard on Sunday.

A large number of people, well-wishers, friends and relatives attended the funeral prayer of Abdullah Jan, son of Rehmat Jan, belonging to Inayat Killay in Bajaur.Unidentified gunmen had shot dead Abdullah Jan in Matani area in Mamond Saturday evening.

His family said that they had no enmity.It may be recalled that UCPO Wajid Khan was killed in Haleemzai tehsil in Mohmand district in April. He was allegedly killed by the father of a minor girl, who didn’t want to get his daughter vaccinated against the crippling disease. Pakistan is one of the three countries, including Afghanistan and Nigeria, which are struggling to eradicate polio.

One of the key challenges to polio eradication in Pakistan is the growing number of refusals. Recently angry villagers set a basic health unit on fire in Mashokhel village on the outskirts of the provincial capital following rumours that children fell unconscious due to the alleged reaction to polio vaccination.

However, a video went viral on social media in which a man was seen directing children to lie down on a hospital bed to act as if they had fallen ill after being vaccinated with oral polio vaccine. The man was subsequently arrested and a case registered.