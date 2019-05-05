Pakistan dismisses charge of harassing 2 Indian diplomats

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has dismissed Indian allegation that two of its diplomats were harassed by security personnel last month at Sacha Sauda Gurdwara near Sheikhupura.

India asked Pakistan to conduct an inquiry and prevent recurrence of such incidents, Indian media has reported from New Delhi on Saturday. In the same breath India had conveyed its concerns regarding security of the Indian High Commission (IHC) in Islamabad.

Contrary to this India agencies have throughout been involved in harassing Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi and in certain cases they were manhandled by the Indian secret service personnel. Indian sources said that the concerns about the security of the mission were conveyed to Islamabad in a demarche on April 25.

India also sent a note verbale last month protesting about the harassment of two of its diplomats and their being locked up in a room for over 20 minutes at Sacha Sauda Gurdwara on April 17. Indians claimed that the two Indian diplomats, who were at the Gurdwara to facilitate Indian pilgrims, were also threatened and asked never come to the area again. They were locked up in a room by security officials, their bags were searched and they were questioned.

India had earlier this year also raised concern over harassment of its diplomats with Pakistan. In the meanwhile, sources here told The News that no such incident has taken place that is being referred by the report. The matter of the fact is that the diplomats are supposed to travel at such places with the prior information and permission of authorities concerned. The Indian diplomats were never welcomed by Sikh community coming from various parts of the glob to perform their religious obligations. The visitors complained that Indian diplomats used to come for spying purposes and in certain cases they were found instigating the pilgrims.

In a such incident the security personnel had to save the diplomats with great difficulty who visited the Gurdwara without permission few months ago.

The sources castigated the Indian claim that its two diplomats reached Sucha Sauda to facilitate the pilgrims since the host government had always been making elaborate arrangements for the comfort of the respected visitors who have generously appreciated arrangements made by Pakistan government, the sources pointed out. ­