Substitution of Article 84: Senate takes up constitutional amend today

ISLAMABAD: The Senate may today (Monday) take up a constitutional amendment, substituting Article 84 of the Constitution, to curtail the practice of excessive supplementary grants and expenditures, except in dire need or uncertainty.

The proposed piece of legislation envisages parliamentary assent and oversight to financial allocation.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman’s bill is part of agenda of the private members day. She will move for leave to introduce a bill further to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019] (Substitution of Article 84).

In the statement of objects and reasons, she says the practice of authorizing supplementary budgets or excess budgets without prior assent from Parliament is being used randomly and increasingly frequently in Pakistan. This practice is against the well-established principles of annual budget appropriation and procedures authorized by Parliament, adding uncertainty to economic planning and oversight in the country.

“Not only does this practice create audit disparities due to expenditures in excess, it bypasses the crucial principle of prior approval from Parliament. If the national exchequer needs to be managed with prudence this haphazard and non-transparent mode of planning will have to be abolished as it is detrimental to economic stabilization in the country as well as sovereignty of the Parliament,” says contends.

Through this bill, she explained, Article 84 will be substituted with a new Article which will curtail the practice of expenditures in excess and that of supplementary grants, except in dire need or uncertainty.

A resolution by PPP Senator Abdul Rehman Malik is also part of the orders of the day, which if allowed to be moved in the House and adopted, reads, “the House recommends to the government to prohibit the use of word ‘Islamophobia’ in both print and electronic media including its use by any official or private persons as it is creating a negative image of Islam”.

Through a resolution, another PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi seeks shifting of the headquarters of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited from Lahore to Islamabad. The resolution says, “This House recommends to the government to shift the headquarters of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) from Lahore to Islamabad”.

JUI-Fazl’s Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood has also got his resolution on the orders of the day, which says, “The Senate of Pakistan recommends that the government should devise an efficient and effective mechanism to measure the performance of commercial counselors, commercial secretaries and trade ministers posted in Pakistan's Missions abroad”.

The National Party’s Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmad Muhammad Shahi’s resolution is listed on the agenda that recommends that the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Programme for the students of Balochistan be extended for another years.