Mon May 06, 2019
May 6, 2019

Ch Nisar sees massive inflation by Oct

Top Story

 
May 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar said Sunday he had repeatedly said that he was not part of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) anymore.

“I have been part of the PML-N for a long time. I do politics of honour, not of power,” said Nisar at a press conference. “I have a strong relationship with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s family but I have said many times I am not part of the PML-N.”

The former PML-N leader said it will be sheer hypocrisy on his part if he takes oath of a Punjab Assembly seat. He said a trap is being set up to weaken Pakistan on multiple fronts. Nisar said calling everyone dacoit and looter won’t work, battles are won by taking the nation into confidence.

He predicted that by October, massive inflation will hit Pakistan and the entire nation will be on streets.

“The deflation of currency and increase in petroleum prices will adversely impact poor people. People should be given relief by the government,” he said.

