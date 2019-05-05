Woman, child martyred in Indian firing at LoC

RAWALPINDI: A woman and a boy were martyred as Indian army resorted to unprovoked fire in Hotsprings and Kotkotera sectors along Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population, said an Inter-Services Public Relations.The ISPR said the woman named Nasreen Bibi, aged 45, and a young boy Muhammad Zahid, son of Shabbair Ahmed, aged 12, embraced martyrdom in the firing.

Another civilian Sonia Bibi sustained serious injuries due to unprovoked Indian firing. The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those posts which initiated fire, said the ISPR.