Udinese hold Inter for goalless draw

MILAN: Inter Milan missed a chance to consolidate third position in Serie A on Saturday being held to a goalless draw by struggling Udinese for their third consecutive stalemate.

Luciano Spalletti’s side have a four-point cushion on Atalanta, who are fourth and travel to Lazio on Sunday, with Roma a further point behind in fifth before their game at Genoa.

The battle for Champions League football remains tight with just three matches left this season for Inter.

Champion Juventus are assured of a berth with a 19-point lead on second-placed Napoli, who host Cagliari on Sunday, and are also positioned for top-tier European football next season.

Inter are seven points behind Napoli, who they meet in two weeks’ time in Naples, with their other two games against relegated Chievo and struggling Empoli.

Spalletti’s side have now been held to three draws in a row after 1-1 stalemates against both Roma and Juventus.

In Udine, Inter strike ace Mauro Icardi started on the bench with fellow Argentine Lautaro Martinz up front alongside Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic. But Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso did well to deny the visitors, clearing a long range Nainggolan effort after 14 minutes and Martinez just after the break.

Icardi came on after an hour with Spalletti also throwing in Antonio Candreva and Keita Balde Diao for the final fifteen minutes to no avail.

Musso held a close range Keita effort three minutes from time to earn a precious point as the north-eastern team sit five points above the relegation zone.

For Udinese coach Igor Tudor it was “an important point” two months after his return, having also saved the club from relegation last season.

Torino are still in the running for a first-ever Champions League qualification as they sit sixth, two points off fourth place after their 1-1 derby draw against Juventus on Friday.