Inam to feature in Brazil wrestling series

KARACHI: Eyeing spot in the World Beach Games, Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam will fly out of Islamabad for Brazil in the wee hours of May 8 to feature in the Beach Wrestling World Series, which will be held at the Rio de Janeiro from May 10-11.

“Yes, I will proceed to Brazil in the wee hours of May 8. I have worked hard what I could do on my own as you know there was no official camp. I am hopeful that I will put in my best in the event,” Inam told ‘The News’.

The two-time World Beach Wrestling Championships winners missed the first Beach Wrestling World Series held in Portugal from March 29-30 due to visa issue.

However the event in Brazil and other two World Series events to be held in Ukraine in August and Croatia in September would be of great value for Inam to participate in.

These events serve as qualifiers for the World Beach Games which will be held in San Diego, USA, from October 10-15.

The top eight grapplers in one weight will make it to the World Beach Games. Inam will feature in 90 kilogramme competitions.

Despite winning two back-to-back world beach titles Inam does not take the qualifiers easy.

“I cannot take it for granted. The World Series is a big event as the world’s leading grapplers will be showcasing their potential. And I will have to beat wrestlers from the best nations in the sport.

“It is not only that you fight against a major player but it also counts how you cope with the pressure of the environment you play in and in fact it is a major challenge. At different places you pass through different experiences,” Inam said.

He said that he would try his level best to feature in all the remaining qualifying events.

Initially, it was expected that being gold medallist of the world beach championship Inam will directly qualify for the World Beach Games. But later it was revealed that the leading fighters of the world would have to pass through qualifying phase before making a cut for the world’s major competition in California.

Inam would be the first Pakistani to play in the World Beach Games if he qualified for the spectacle in which athletes from around the world will flex their muscles in 17 disciplines of 15 sports.

The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Inam will be accompanied by coach cum manager Mohammad Riaz who is also the secretary of Punjab Wrestling Association and finance secretary of Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF). However, Inam faces financial issue.

“The total expenses of two persons for Brazil tour are around Rs800,000. We had requested Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) but did not receive any response. We have also requested the Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and it has replied and I hope in a couple of days it will be revealed how much it will help us,” Inam said.

Because of financial issues Inam also missed the Asian Wrestling Championships held in China last month. He had set his eyes on making a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but because of the lack of plan from the state his goal seems to have been dented so far. The state has not been able to release funds to the federations for the last eight months.