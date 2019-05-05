PATRON’S TROPHY GRADE II: SBP finish off HEC in style to lift title

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) completed the formality, winning the Patron’s Trophy Grade II title beating Higher Education Commission (HEC) by a huge margin of 499 runs on the fourth day at the Pindi Stadium on Sunday.

Facing a huge winning target of 603 for victory, HEC were bowled out for 103 inside 21 overs with pacers Mohammad Ilyas (4-72) and Basit Ali (3-13) making life difficult for HEC batsmen. Hamza Akbar (37 not out) was the only notable run-getter for HEC in their second outing.

State Bank resumed their second innings at 385-5 on day four and were bowled out for 493 runs, setting HEC an improbable 603-run target.

State Bank captain Saad Ali (220) completed his double-century which included 29 fours. Kamran Afzal and Asfand Mehran took four wickets each for HEC, conceding 105 and 136 runs respectively.

HEC were then dismissed for 103 runs in their second innings in a mere 20.1 overs. Mohammad Ilyas took four wickets for 72 runs while Basit Ali claimed three and Israrullah captured two wickets. Hamza Akbar with a 29-ball 37 was the highest run scorer for HEC. Asfand Mehran scored 21 runs.

State Bank collected the winner’s trophy and Rs500,000 while HEC were given Rs250,000. Saad was declared player of the match. He also received the best batsman of the tournament’s award for his 674-run tally.

Sabir’s Poultry bowler Nisar Ahmed, who claimed 28 wickets in the event, was declared the best bowler while HEC’s Hamza who made 18 dismissals (16 catches and two stumping) was announced the wicketkeeper of the tournament.

Scores in brief: State Bank of Pakistan 392-6, 83 overs (Naved Yasin 118 not out, Saad Ali 105, Sahibzada Farhan 90, Rohail Nazir 36; Mamoon Riaz 2-81) and 493 all out, 133.1 overs (Saad Ali 220, Umer Waheed 115, Naved Yasin 51, Israrullah 42; Kamran Afzal 4-105, Asfand Mehran 4-136). Higher Education Commission 283-8, 83 overs (Mohammad Faiq 82, Hamza Akbar 56 not out, Kamran Afzal 40; Israrullah 2-26, Mohammad Ilyas 2-72) and 103 all out, 20.1 overs (Hamza Akbar 37, Asfand Mehran 21; Muhammad Ilyas 4-72, Basit Ali 3-13, Israrullah 2-6).