close
Mon May 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 6, 2019

5 Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

World

AFP
May 6, 2019

LAGOS: Five Nigerian soldiers were killed when Boko Haram overran a military base in the restive northeast two days ago, the army said on Sunday.

A column of fighters from the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in trucks and on motorcycles stormed into the base in the town of Magumeri, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri late Friday.

Army spokesman Ezindu Idima said in a statement government troops "had a fierce encounter" with the insurgents who came in numbers to loot food items and other valuables. "The indefatigable troops effectively thwarted the terrorists´ plan through superior fire power," he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World