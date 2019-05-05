5 Nigerian soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

LAGOS: Five Nigerian soldiers were killed when Boko Haram overran a military base in the restive northeast two days ago, the army said on Sunday.

A column of fighters from the IS-affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in trucks and on motorcycles stormed into the base in the town of Magumeri, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri late Friday.

Army spokesman Ezindu Idima said in a statement government troops "had a fierce encounter" with the insurgents who came in numbers to loot food items and other valuables. "The indefatigable troops effectively thwarted the terrorists´ plan through superior fire power," he said.