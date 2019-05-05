Spain’s top court says Catalan ex-leader can contest EU polls

MADRID: Spain's Supreme Court on Sunday said Catalonia's former president Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in 2017 after a secession attempt, could contest EU polls this month.

Spanish election officials had banned Puigdemont from contesting the May 26 election at the head of the "Lliures per Europa" grouping. They had also excluded Toni Comin, who was in Catalonia´s regional government when the secession bid happened, and Clara Ponsati, another former Catalan minister who also fled Spain. Puigdemont had slammed the move in a tweet as a "legal scandal and a coup to democracy". The Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, said there were no grounds to bar him or the two others and asked the administrative court in Madrid to "immediately" provide a ruling. It said contesting an election was "a funademntal right" recognised by the constitution and that fleeing the country could not be a cause for ineligibility.