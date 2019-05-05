Tourism police in Malakand, Hazara soon

MANSEHRA: The tourism police is going to be launched soon in Malakand and Hazara division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a senior official said on Sunday. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Department is going to launch tourism force from within existing force for this tourism season,” Deputy Inspector General of Police, Hazara Range and Mohammad Ali Babakhel told reporters here on

sunday. He said journalists should also highlight the soft image of respective areas, which might bring a positive impact on the country as a whole.The official stressed the need for close coordination between media for a healthy society. He said that district police officers and their subordinates should preserve the sanctity of the profession and uproot crimes from society instead of floating their pictures to media in personal admiration.The report clarified: A news story, published in the May 1 issue of The News was wrongly attributed to KP chief secretary instead of federal secretary finance. In fact, federal secretary finance had refused to release an amount of Rs1 billion for the development of new Balakot City Housing project to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, which according to the petitioner and a social activist from Mansehra, Sheraz Mehmood Qureshi, was a violation of apex court ruling pronounced on Jan 7 this year.Supreme Court had taken suo moto notice in this case on a writ petition moved by Sheraz Mehmood Qureshi.